Wonk Watch: Ex-No.10 Aides Form New CPS Team

Wonk world transfer news: the think tank founded by Margaret Thatcher and Keith Joseph, the Centre for Policy Studies, has unveiled a new team and policy programme this afternoon:
- Alex Morton: ex-No.10 policy unit and Policy Exchange, he will oversee the new policy programme
- Rachel Wolf: also former No.10 and founder of the New Schools Network, commissioned to work on welfare with her firm Public First
- Rosie Lyburn: former SamCam aide is head of development
- Tom Clougherty: ex-ASI and Cato, will be head of tax
- Graham Edwards: Telereal Trillium property boss will lead work on housing
- Emma Barr: joins from CCHQ press office as the new head of comms
- Declan Pang: former IEA, now head of external engagement
- John Ashmore is joining CapX from PoliticsHome as deputy editor
The plan is to make the case for free markets, ownership and control of people’s lives to a new generation…