“I think there are real opportunities for the United Kingdom” – @theresa_may responds to @bbclaurak‘s question “Do you think #Brexit will be worth it?” https://t.co/w82pEmJzkz pic.twitter.com/3CVLyCpsnJ — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) March 29, 2018

She just can’t say yes.



“You can only deliver Brexit if you believe in Brexit,” as someone once said…