Pidcock’s Curry Night With 15 Tory MPs

The Westminster bubble’s go-to curry house the Kennington Tandoori was packed to the rafters with top Tories on Tuesday night. On one table sat a large gang of MPs from the 2015 intake. On another was deputy PM David Lidington with guests. The Remainers were also out for a ruby: Anna Soubry and Heidi Allen were holding court. All in all 15 Tory MPs packed out the restaurant. You’ll never guess who then walked in on this most cosy of Tory love-ins…



Naan other than Laura “can’t be friends with Tories” Pidcock. The aloo-f Corbynista gal of the people gingerly looked around, managed to raise a smile in Soubs’ direction, but apart from that studiously made sure she didn’t interact with any of her parliamentary colleagues whatsoever. With the restaurant being rather tight for space, the chilli encounter caused much amusement to her fellow diners. She won’t be cumin back…