Kinder, Gentler Politics Latest

These are just some of the private messages sent by Corbyn supporters to young Tory activist Alice Terry on Twitter over the last 24 hours:

Surely at some stage surely the Corbynistas must look at themselves and ask: “Are we the baddies?

March 29, 2018



Tory MP George Freeman remembers the Holocaust:

“Who’d have thought that 70yrs on we’d have an anti-Semitic Labour Leader?”

