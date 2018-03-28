Worboys Victims Win Judicial Review | Decision to Release Overturned

The release of John Worboys has been quashed after victims won a judicial review. After a court ruling this morning Worboys will remain in prison unless and until a new Parole Board panel grants his release. More follows…
Tory MP George Freeman remembers the Holocaust:
“Who’d have thought that 70yrs on we’d have an anti-Semitic Labour Leader?”