PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Oral Questions to the Prime Minister
Q1 Mike Wood (Dudley South) If she will list her official engagements for Wednesday 28 March.
Q2 Peter Heaton-Jones (North Devon)
Q3 Nick Thomas-Symonds (Torfaen)
Q4 Trudy Harrison (Copeland)
Q5 Mike Amesbury (Weaver Vale)
Q6 Ruth George (High Peak)
Q7 Jim Shannon (Strangford)
Q8 David Morris (Morecambe and Lunesdale)
Q9 Ged Killen (Rutherglen and Hamilton West)
Q10 Chris Philp (Croydon South)
Q11 Alan Brown (Kilmarnock and Loudoun)
Q12 Lucy Allan (Telford)
Q13 Michelle Donelan (Chippenham)
Q14 Craig Mackinlay (South Thanet)

Q15 Edward Argar (Charnwood)

March 28, 2018 at 11:42 am



Quote of the Day

Bill Cash, the original Brexiter, tells The Daily Politics he distinguishes…

“…between being in the customs union and a customs union… what a customs union means is something yet to be resolved.”

