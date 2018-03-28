Labour Still Claiming Corbyn Looked at Mural “On the Move”

“How closely do you have to look at that to realise it is anti-Semitic?” @afneil asks @Richardburgon
The presenter told viewers #bbcdp had to decide whether to show the image on-air
“I think it clearly is anti-Semitic” says the Labour MP pic.twitter.com/fiavwVEikq
— BBC Daily Politics and Sunday Politics (@daily_politics) March 28, 2018
Labour clown Richard Burgon still slogging away with the ridiculous line that Corbyn looked at the racist mural “on the move on a smart phone” so didn’t realise it was anti-Semitic. Corbyn specifically referenced the contents of the mural in his now infamous Facebook comment. Does anyone believe this blatant untruth?