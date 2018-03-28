Corbynista Fake News About Labour Membership Surge Retweeted Thousands of Times

These Corbynista Twitter accounts – including the infamous “Rachael Swindon” persona – are claiming that Labour has experienced a surge in membership as a response to this week’s anti-Semitism stories and Monday’s protest against Jeremy Corbyn. Pretty sick that they think it’s a good thing that people would want to join Labour in the week it was dubbed a racist party. It is also total crap – Labour have confirmed there has been no spike in membership. This Corbynista fake news has been retweeted thousands of times. Really covering themselves in glory this week.