Corbyn is Member of Two More Anti-Semitic Facebook Groups

Jeremy Corbyn is a member of two more virulently anti-Semitic Facebook groups, Guido can reveal, bringing the total up to five. Jezza has been a member of “Jeremy Corbyn Leads Us to VICTORY” since 2015. It is full of post after post about the Rothschilds, comparisons between Israel and the Nazis and “Antichrist Zionist Rothschild Jews”.

And Corbyn has been a member of “Labour for Democratic Socialism” since 2015 as well. The notorious Tony Greenstein is a frequent poster, discussions range from overt Holocaust denial to, once again, the Rotschilds.

Guessing he didn’t see any of this either, though it really does show the “sewer of anti-Semitism” that Corbyn inhabits, as the Board of Deputies put it. Jezza really does have the worst luck with his Facebook groups…