Woodcock v Corbyn and Williamson

WATCH: pic.twitter.com/FIMLAfzMi1
— Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) March 26, 2018
As John Woodcock lays into Jeremy Corbyn in the Commons, Chris Williamson tells him to go and join the Tories. Keep an eye out for Woodcock cupping his ear…
WATCH: pic.twitter.com/FIMLAfzMi1
— Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) March 26, 2018
As John Woodcock lays into Jeremy Corbyn in the Commons, Chris Williamson tells him to go and join the Tories. Keep an eye out for Woodcock cupping his ear…
Bill Cash, the original Brexiter, tells The Daily Politics he distinguishes…
“…between being in the customs union and a customs union… what a customs union means is something yet to be resolved.”