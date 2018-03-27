Union Regulator Told McCluskey Broke Rules in Unite Election

Trade unions regulator the Certification Officer has been told Len McCluskey allegedly broke Unite rules in the bitter General Secretary election he narrowly won last year. Red Len defeated Gerard Coyne by just over 5,000 votes last April. Now in proceedings brought by Coyne the regulator is being asked to assess whether McCluskey:

  • Acted improperly by calling a contest for a post despite the fact there was no vacancy;
  • Used members’ money to resource and staff his campaign, fund his election and travel around the country;
  • Used his position as general secretary to gain an unfair advantage;
  • Retained control over Unite and had full time staff working for his re-election campaign during the months when he claimed to have resigned.

Coyne said:

“Mr McCluskey styled himself during the campaign as ‘General Secretary of Unite’ when he was a candidate in an election he had called for his own benefit. He used the machinery of Unite to gain an unfair advantage…

“Did he know that he was breaking his union’s rules?  If he did not know, that was gross incompetence. If he knew, and thought he would get away with it, it was worse than incompetent; it showed contempt for the union and its members”.

The verdict follows after Easter. If Unite’s rules are found to have been broken the election will be declared null and void and a new contest will take place…

Tags: ,
People: /
March 27, 2018 at 5:26 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Tory MP George Freeman remembers the Holocaust:

“Who’d have thought that 70yrs on we’d have an anti-Semitic Labour Leader?”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Corbyn Mural Artist Speaks to David Icke About Rothschilds Corbyn Mural Artist Speaks to David Icke About Rothschilds
FAO Carole Cadwalladr: Sinister Remain Nexus Revealed FAO Carole Cadwalladr: Sinister Remain Nexus Revealed
WATCH: Guy News Special Report on Corbyn Anti-Semitism Protest WATCH: Guy News Special Report on Corbyn Anti-Semitism Protest
Cummings Filing Formal Complaint to Bar Standards Board About Jolyon Cummings Filing Formal Complaint to Bar Standards Board About Jolyon
Fair Vote Project Funded by Byline Cranks Fair Vote Project Funded by Byline Cranks
Lol-Ney Out at LibDem HQ Lol-Ney Out at LibDem HQ
Watch: Woodcock vs Williamson Watch: Woodcock vs Williamson
Does Shahmir Have Smoking Gun? “No” Does Shahmir Have Smoking Gun? “No”
Corbyn Apologises Over Mural Corbyn Apologises Over Mural
London World’s Top City for Financial Services London World’s Top City for Financial Services
Remain Campaign Used Exactly the Same Spending Tactics As Vote Leave, Only Far Worse Remain Campaign Used Exactly the Same Spending Tactics As Vote Leave, Only Far Worse
Board of Deputies President: Corbyn “Swims in Sewer of Anti-Semitism” Board of Deputies President: Corbyn “Swims in Sewer of Anti-Semitism”
Listen: Hapless Vaz’s “We are Anti-Semitic Party” Gaffe Listen: Hapless Vaz’s “We are Anti-Semitic Party” Gaffe
Corbyn Personally Joined Third Anti-Semitic Facebook Group Corbyn Personally Joined Third Anti-Semitic Facebook Group
Sunday Shows Highlights Sunday Shows Highlights
Berger Asks Corbyn to Explain Comment Defending Anti-Semitic Mural Berger Asks Corbyn to Explain Comment Defending Anti-Semitic Mural
Observer’s Whistleblower Personally Offered to Harvest Data For Vote Leave Observer’s Whistleblower Personally Offered to Harvest Data For Vote Leave
Friday Caption Contest Friday Caption Contest
Peers Get Pay Rise Peers Get Pay Rise
Crumbs! SW1 Greggs Open Crumbs! SW1 Greggs Open