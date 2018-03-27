Lol-ney Out at LibDem HQ

Guido hears Sarah Olney is leaving her plum job as head of “special projects” at LibDem HQ. It is the third job change in nine months for Olney after she lost her seat last year, then lost her job as Vince Cable’s chief of staff after just six weeks in the role. The “special projects” gig was a four-day week yet paid several times more than other LibDem HQ staff, something which, well, did not help morale. It’s fair to say Olney did not succeed in turning around the dire state of affairs at HQ. She was also forced to reimburse the taxpayer £2,000 after breaking expenses rules. Olney had leaving drinks at the Two Chairman last week, a source says: “About five people went, fortunately she forgot to book and she got crowded out by Formby. Probably the worst staff member HQ has ever employed and that’s not a high bar”. Heads up Richmond residents: word is she is threatening to spend more time back in your constituency…

Quote of the Day

Tory MP George Freeman remembers the Holocaust:

“Who’d have thought that 70yrs on we’d have an anti-Semitic Labour Leader?”

