‘Fair Vote Project’ Funded By Byline Cranks

A new organisation has sprung up over the last few days calling itself the “Fair Vote Project”, committed to “publishing whistleblower evidence connected to possible cheating in the referendum”. It seems to exist solely to provide angry quotes at the bottom of Remainer newspaper articles claiming the referendum result is invalid. Given the “Fair Vote Project” is only interested in talking about alleged Leave overspending – not the overwhelming evidence of much greater Remain overspending – it will come as absolutely no surprise that it is run by Kyle Taylor, who used to work for ultra-Remain spin shop Best for Britain. And who is putting up the money for the Fair Vote Project? Only Byline Festival, run by Peter Jukes, the tin-foil hatted Twitter conspiracy theorist who makes Carole Cadwalladr look sensible. This is the level of conspiratorial nonsense ultra-Remainers are pushing…