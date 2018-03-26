US and 14 EU Member States Agree to Expel Russian Diplomats

This has to be one of the most major foreign policy coups in years:
- Trump has ordered the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats from the US
- Germany and France to deport four Russian diplomats each
- Total of 14 EU Member States agree to expel Russian diplomats
- Ukraine is expelling 13 Russian diplomats
- Czech Republic – 3
- Lithuania – 3
- Latvia – 1
- Poland – 4
One of the biggest wins of the May premiership. And makes a mockery of those claims the UK would be isolated internationally if we voted to Leave the EU. What will all those Boris-haters in the media have to say about this huge FCO diplomatic success?