US and 14 EU Member States Agree to Expel Russian Diplomats

This has to be one of the most major foreign policy coups in years:

Trump has ordered the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats from the US

Germany and France to deport four Russian diplomats each

Total of 14 EU Member States agree to expel Russian diplomats

Ukraine is expelling 13 Russian diplomats

Czech Republic – 3

Lithuania – 3

Latvia – 1

Poland – 4

One of the biggest wins of the May premiership. And makes a mockery of those claims the UK would be isolated internationally if we voted to Leave the EU. What will all those Boris-haters in the media have to say about this huge FCO diplomatic success?