US and 14 EU Member States Agree to Expel Russian Diplomats

This has to be one of the most major foreign policy coups in years:

  • Trump has ordered the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats from the US
  • Germany and France to deport four Russian diplomats each
  • Total of 14 EU Member States agree to expel Russian diplomats
  • Ukraine is expelling 13 Russian diplomats
  • Czech Republic – 3
  • Lithuania – 3
  • Latvia – 1
  • Poland – 4

One of the biggest wins of the May premiership. And makes a mockery of those claims the UK would be isolated internationally if we voted to Leave the EU. What will all those Boris-haters in the media have to say about this huge FCO diplomatic success?

March 26, 2018



Quote of the Day

Tory MP George Freeman remembers the Holocaust:

“Who’d have thought that 70yrs on we’d have an anti-Semitic Labour Leader?”

