Shadow Leader of the House Valerie Vaz was wheeled out to defend Corbyn amid Labour’s anti-Semitism crisis on Radio 4’s Westminster Hour last night. Hapless Vaz didn’t seem to know the meaning of the word anti-Semitism, as she repeatedly gaffed:

“[Jeremy Corbyn]’s been steeped in anti-Semitism… we must make sure we continue to show people we are an anti-Semitic party”

Helpful…