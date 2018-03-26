Corbyn Quits Third Anti-Semitic Facebook Group After Guido Story

This morning Guido reported that Jeremy Corbyn had personally joined a third anti-Semitic Facebook group. This afternoon Corbyn has left the group. Guido is happy to be of assistance on Jezza’s journey…

As predicted, Corbyn’s spokesman says he didn’t see the anti-Semitism: “Jeremy has never posted in the group, did not follow its content and was not an active participant”. Team Jezza insist he therefore did not know that there were dozens of anti-Semitic comments in the group. The fact remains that Corbyn actively chose to join the group himself, he was not added by somebody else, and remained a member for years as this anti-Semitism took place. Yet another case of him unluckily failing to notice the most extreme anti-Semitism when it was right in front of him…

Quote of the Day

Tory MP George Freeman remembers the Holocaust:

“Who’d have thought that 70yrs on we’d have an anti-Semitic Labour Leader?”

