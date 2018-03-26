Corbyn Personally Joined Third Anti-Semitic Facebook Group

Jeremy Corbyn has been active in one anti-Semitic Facebook group. He was a member of a second anti-Semitic Facebook group until last week. And now Guido can reveal he personally joined and is still a member of a third Facebook group filled with extremely anti-Semitic content.

The difference with the other groups is that Corbyn personally and actively joined “The Labour Party Supporter”. He was not added by anybody else. “The Labour Party Supporter” is full of anti-Semitic postings about the Rothschilds, Jews harvesting organs, the Holocaust and conspiracy theories linking Israel and ISIS. Corbyn remains a member of the group this morning.

Corbyn cannot use the excuse that he was added by someone else and didn’t know about it. He decided the group was something he wanted to join, and something he wanted to remain a member of to this very day, despite the huge amount of anti-Semitic material posted in the group for years. Does anyone believe his line that with the mural, the Facebook groups and everything else, he simply didn’t notice the anti-Semitism?