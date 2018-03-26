Board of Deputies: Corbyn ‘Swims in a Sewer of Anti-Semitism’

As Corbyn maintains his silence this morning, President of the Board of Deputies of British Jews Jonathan Arkush ramped up the condemnation on GMB:

“[Jeremy Corbyn]’s fostered a culture in which people feel free to come out with rank anti-Semitism… the political sea, or perhaps I should call it a sewer, in which he swims, is totally polluted by anti-Semitism.”

Labour MP Louise Ellman, former chair of Jewish Labour Movement, says the party is in crisis:

“Jeremy Corbyn has failed to take the correct action… it’s taken us to get to this crisis situation where you can hear the voices of the Jewish community in absolute fury and great distress… Jeremy has failed to act… we’re in a very bad place.”

Her colleague John Mann says he doesn’t know if Corbyn is an anti-Semite:

“I don’t think in his heart he’s anti-Semitic, but where’s the leadership in driving the anti-Semites out of the Labour party?”, says @JohnMannMP on Jeremy Corbyn. Read more: https://t.co/z8hBXt9XZD pic.twitter.com/aejxiOIZ2r — Victoria Derbyshire (@VictoriaLIVE) March 26, 2018

What are they going to do if he misses PLP tonight?