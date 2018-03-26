Board of Deputies: Corbyn ‘Swims in a Sewer of Anti-Semitism’

As Corbyn maintains his silence this morning, President of the Board of Deputies of British Jews Jonathan Arkush ramped up the condemnation on GMB:

“[Jeremy Corbyn]’s fostered a culture in which people feel free to come out with rank anti-Semitism… the political sea, or perhaps I should call it a sewer, in which he swims, is totally polluted by anti-Semitism.”

Labour MP Louise Ellman, former chair of Jewish Labour Movement, says the party is in crisis:

“Jeremy Corbyn has failed to take the correct action… it’s taken us to get to this crisis situation where you can hear the voices of the Jewish community in absolute fury and great distress… Jeremy has failed to act… we’re in a very bad place.”

Her colleague John Mann says he doesn’t know if Corbyn is an anti-Semite:

What are they going to do if he misses PLP tonight?

Tags: ,
People: /
March 26, 2018 at 10:44 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Tory MP George Freeman remembers the Holocaust:

“Who’d have thought that 70yrs on we’d have an anti-Semitic Labour Leader?”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Corbyn Personally Joined Third Anti-Semitic Facebook Group Corbyn Personally Joined Third Anti-Semitic Facebook Group
Sunday Shows Highlights Sunday Shows Highlights
Berger Asks Corbyn to Explain Comment Defending Anti-Semitic Mural Berger Asks Corbyn to Explain Comment Defending Anti-Semitic Mural
Observer’s Whistleblower Personally Offered to Harvest Data For Vote Leave Observer’s Whistleblower Personally Offered to Harvest Data For Vote Leave
Friday Caption Contest Friday Caption Contest
Peers Get Pay Rise Peers Get Pay Rise
Crumbs! SW1 Greggs Open Crumbs! SW1 Greggs Open
Poll: Overwhelming Majority Say Get On With Brexit Poll: Overwhelming Majority Say Get On With Brexit
Women and Equalities Chair Slams No 10 Gender Pay Gap Women and Equalities Chair Slams No 10 Gender Pay Gap
Mogg and 13 Other MPs Write to May Declaring Transition Deal “Completely Unacceptable” Mogg and 13 Other MPs Write to May Declaring Transition Deal “Completely Unacceptable”
Corbynistas Hold Boozy Victory Party as Moderates Vacate HQ Corbynistas Hold Boozy Victory Party as Moderates Vacate HQ
Gloria De Piero’s Office Manager Still In Job Despite Defecting to Tories Gloria De Piero’s Office Manager Still In Job Despite Defecting to Tories
Fake LibDem Newspaper Lies to Richmond and Twickenham Voters Fake LibDem Newspaper Lies to Richmond and Twickenham Voters
Inside the Freer Launch Inside the Freer Launch
Labour Head of Broadcast Now Working For BBC News Labour Head of Broadcast Now Working For BBC News
Owen Jones’ Viral Fake News Owen Jones’ Viral Fake News
Young Conservatives Relaunch Young Conservatives Relaunch
Guardian U-Turns to Take Seumas’ Line Guardian U-Turns to Take Seumas’ Line
Now Starmer Abandons Jezza Over Russia Now Starmer Abandons Jezza Over Russia
Watch: May Fist Bump Rockstar Remix Watch: May Fist Bump Rockstar Remix