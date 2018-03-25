Watson Wrongly Claims Corbyn Apologised for Anti-Semitic Mural Comments

Tom Watson was wrong to claim Jeremy Corbyn has apologised for his anti-Semitic mural comments. Confronted with the image on Marr this morning, an uncomfortable Watson claimed Jezza has apologised for defending the mural in a Facebook post:

“That is why Jeremy has expressed deep regret and apologised for that and actually said it was right the mural was taken down.”

Actually Corbyn refused to apologise for his comment, saying he only regreted not “looking more closely” at the mural – that statement caused outrage in the PLP this weekend precisely because it stopped short of an apology. Watson clearly wishes Corbyn would just say sorry…

Quote of the Day

Slightly concerning Russian foreign ministry spokesman quote claiming Boris is:

“poisoned with hatred and anger”

