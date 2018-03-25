Watson Wrongly Claims Corbyn Apologised for Anti-Semitic Mural Comments

.@tom_watson says Jeremy Corbyn “has expressed deep regret” for comments he made about an ‘anti-Semitic’ mural “I want Jewish members of Labour to feel welcome in our party” he tells #marr pic.twitter.com/PfORyQrQye — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) 25 March 2018

Tom Watson was wrong to claim Jeremy Corbyn has apologised for his anti-Semitic mural comments. Confronted with the image on Marr this morning, an uncomfortable Watson claimed Jezza has apologised for defending the mural in a Facebook post:

“That is why Jeremy has expressed deep regret and apologised for that and actually said it was right the mural was taken down.”

Actually Corbyn refused to apologise for his comment, saying he only regreted not “looking more closely” at the mural – that statement caused outrage in the PLP this weekend precisely because it stopped short of an apology. Watson clearly wishes Corbyn would just say sorry…