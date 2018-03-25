Starmer: Labour Would Waste £120 Million Making Blue Passports in Britain

Keir Starmer flaunting his protectionist credentials this morning by stating Labour’s opposition to the blue passports deal. Starmer said they should be manufactured by a British company at an extortionate cost to the taxpayer. As Guido reported, savings on the Franco-Dutch arrangement will be £120 million over five years – not to mention the free benefit of awkwardness for remainers as the contract rather dispels the ‘inward-looking nation’ myth they constantly parrot. Labour would rather the money went to an uncompetitively expensive firm instead of on, say, public services…

‘Europhile’ Starmer said:

“To put it to a French company is the wrong thing to have done.”

Remainers jumping the shark again…

March 25, 2018 at 11:20 am



Jacob Rees-Mogg on the transition:

“purgatory before we get into heaven”

