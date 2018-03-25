Starmer: Labour Would Waste £120 Million Making Blue Passports in Britain

.@UKLabour Shadow Brexit Secretary @Keir_Starmer attacks the government and says new blue passports should be made in Britain after we leave the EU. #Peston pic.twitter.com/nE0vnsv7AM — Peston on Sunday (@pestononsunday) 25 March 2018

Keir Starmer flaunting his protectionist credentials this morning by stating Labour’s opposition to the blue passports deal. Starmer said they should be manufactured by a British company at an extortionate cost to the taxpayer. As Guido reported, savings on the Franco-Dutch arrangement will be £120 million over five years – not to mention the free benefit of awkwardness for remainers as the contract rather dispels the ‘inward-looking nation’ myth they constantly parrot. Labour would rather the money went to an uncompetitively expensive firm instead of on, say, public services…

‘Europhile’ Starmer said:

“To put it to a French company is the wrong thing to have done.”

Remainers jumping the shark again…