Jewish Groups Dub Labour a Racist Party, Plan Parliament Protest and Call For National Demonstration

Jewish groups have dubbed Labour a “racist party”, announced a protest against Jeremy Corbyn at parliament tomorrow and called for a national demonstration against the Labour leader. In remarkable developments today, the Jewish Leadership Council and the Board of Deputies announced a protest in Westminster tomorrow at 5:30pm where they will deliver a letter of condemnation to the Parliamentary Labour Party:

“The leadership of the Jewish community will be delivering a letter to the Parliamentary Labour Party in advance of its meeting at 6pm. We call on members of our community and all those who oppose antisemitism to join us in Parliament Square at 5:30pm to show solidarity.”

Separately, the Campaign Against Anti-Semitism said they would be organising a national demonstration to take place in London on 8 April. They declared Labour under Corbyn a “racist party”:

“We accuse the Labour Party, its MPs and institutions, of complicity with and promotion of antisemitic racism. In particular, most Labour MPs, with heroic exceptions, have merely wrung their hands and spoken fine words without at any point acting or putting themselves at risk. We are at an historic moment: there is no hiding place for them any longer. The Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn is now a racist party and to be silent now is to condone.”

Corbyn meanwhile is reportedly set to bottle tomorrow’s PLP meeting. Three Jewish groups have announced protests against Corbyn and still Labour moderates do nothing…

UPDATE: Chuka making a brave statement here:

March 25, 2018 at 5:14 pm



