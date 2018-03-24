Corbyn Personally Supported Multiple Anti-Semites

Corbyn’s personal support for an anti-Semitic cartoon is just one of several times he has actively defended anti-Semites. There was the letter Corbyn wrote in defence of Stephen Sizer, who shared anti-Semitic material linking Jews and Israel to the 9/11 attacks. Corbyn blamed Sizer’s anti-Semitic postings on a “technical oversight” and implied “certain individuals” were targeting him.

Then there was Paul Eisen, the infamous self-professed Holocaust denier who wrote:

“I question that there ever existed homicidal gas-chambers… Deny the Holocaust! For my money, a child of six can see that something’s not right about the Holocaust narrative… For me, “Holocaust Denier” is a label I accept.”

Corbyn admitted supporting Eisen’s Deir Yassen Remembered group. Many mainstream Palestinians view the group as anti-Semitic and riddled with Holocaust deniers. The group included Gill Kaffash, a former Labour councillor and associate of Corbyn for many years. She once told an Iranian news agency that the Holocaust needed to be “further examined to uncover the truth”. Corbyn said he couldn’t remember if he had donated money to Eisen and Kaffash’s campaign. Eisen said he did donate. This is Corbyn at a meeting held by the organisation in 2013. Corbyn was associated with the group for 10 years.

Sheikh Raed Salah was found by a British judge to have used the blood libel. He was sentenced to eight months in prison in Israel for inciting anti-Jewish racism. Corbyn called Salah “a very honoured citizen” and invited him for tea on the terrace in parliament. This tweet from Corbyn’s account is still up:

Delighted that Sheikh Raed Salah was won his appeal against the Home Secretary on all counts. His voice of the Palestinians must be heard. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) April 8, 2012

In October 2014 Corbyn wrote an article for the Morning Star admitting he attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the grave of a Palestinian terrorist who carried out the Munich massacre. Corbyn wrote that wreaths were laid “on the graves of others killed by Mossad agents in Paris”. Atef Bseiso was the PLO head of intelligence and was one of the Palestinian terrorists who was involved in Munich. Bseiso was shot dead by Israeli agents in Paris. The Sunday Times sent a reporter to the graveyard of the “martyrs” that Corbyn visited. Bseiso is buried there.

If a Labour councillor had done any of the above, they would be immediately suspended by the party’s compliance unit. As of 1pm on Saturday all Labour moderates have done in response to the Corbyn mural revelations is send a few critical tweets. If they won’t do anything now, what would it take for them to ever act?