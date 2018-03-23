Women and Equalities Chair Slams No.10 Gender Gap

Following Guido’s story that 85% of Number 10 SpAds are men – with just 6 female advisers working in Downing Street – Women and Equalities select committee chair Maria Miller tells the FT’s Laura Hughes:

“We need to make sure that there are strong women’s voices around the policy making table. Current situation is simply not good enough.”

There are 10 advisers in the Downing Street policy unit: James Marshall, Douglas McNeill, Giles Wilkes, James Kent, Nero Ughwujobo, Toby Lloyd, John Randall, Mike Crowhurst, Mat Ilic and Jean-Andre Prager. All blokes…

UPDATE: