Women and Equalities Chair Slams No.10 Gender Gap

Following Guido’s story that 85% of Number 10 SpAds are men – with just 6 female advisers working in Downing Street – Women and Equalities select committee chair Maria Miller tells the FT’s Laura Hughes:

“We need to make sure that there are strong women’s voices around the policy making table. Current situation is simply not good enough.”

There are 10 advisers in the Downing Street policy unit: James Marshall, Douglas McNeill, Giles Wilkes, James Kent, Nero Ughwujobo, Toby Lloyd, John Randall, Mike Crowhurst, Mat Ilic and Jean-Andre Prager. All blokes…

UPDATE:

Tags: , ,
March 23, 2018 at 10:33 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Slightly concerning Russian foreign ministry spokesman quote claiming Boris is:

“poisoned with hatred and anger”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Peers Get Pay Rise Peers Get Pay Rise
Crumbs! SW1 Greggs Open Crumbs! SW1 Greggs Open
Poll: Overwhelming Majority Say Get On With Brexit Poll: Overwhelming Majority Say Get On With Brexit
Women and Equalities Chair Slams No 10 Gender Pay Gap Women and Equalities Chair Slams No 10 Gender Pay Gap
Mogg and 13 Other MPs Write to May Declaring Transition Deal “Completely Unacceptable” Mogg and 13 Other MPs Write to May Declaring Transition Deal “Completely Unacceptable”
Corbynistas Hold Boozy Victory Party as Moderates Vacate HQ Corbynistas Hold Boozy Victory Party as Moderates Vacate HQ
Gloria De Piero’s Office Manager Still In Job Despite Defecting to Tories Gloria De Piero’s Office Manager Still In Job Despite Defecting to Tories
Fake LibDem Newspaper Lies to Richmond and Twickenham Voters Fake LibDem Newspaper Lies to Richmond and Twickenham Voters
Inside the Freer Launch Inside the Freer Launch
Labour Head of Broadcast Now Working For BBC News Labour Head of Broadcast Now Working For BBC News
Owen Jones’ Viral Fake News Owen Jones’ Viral Fake News
Sunday Shows Highlights Sunday Shows Highlights
Young Conservatives Relaunch Young Conservatives Relaunch
Guardian U-Turns to Take Seumas’ Line Guardian U-Turns to Take Seumas’ Line
Now Starmer Abandons Jezza Over Russia Now Starmer Abandons Jezza Over Russia
Watch: May Fist Bump Rockstar Remix Watch: May Fist Bump Rockstar Remix
Dodgy Tweets of RT Man on Question Time Dodgy Tweets of RT Man on Question Time
Man Pops Question in Commons Chamber Man Pops Question in Commons Chamber
Milne Defended Kremlin After Opposition Leader’s Murder Milne Defended Kremlin After Opposition Leader’s Murder
Parliament Changed Mail Provider Before Suspicious Package Wave Parliament Changed Mail Provider Before Suspicious Package Wave