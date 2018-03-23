New Poll Shows Overwhelming Majority Want to Get On With Brexit

A new poll by BMG for Change Britain has found an overwhelming majority are in favour of getting on with Brexit. 57% agree that “the government should get on with implementing the result of the referendum to take Britain out of the EU and in doing so take back control of our borders, laws, money and trade”. Just 22% disagree. Bad news for the Best for Britain crowd, 31% of Remain voters now want us to get on with leaving…

Indeed, the poll finds those who agreed with getting on with Brexit outweighed those who disagreed across all ages, classes, regions and political parties:

Agree

Disagree

Total

57%

22%

21%

Male

55%

25%

20%

Female

59%

20%

22%

18-34

40%

29%

31%

35-54

53%

23%

24%

55+

71%

17%

12%

AB

53%

24%

23%

C1

50%

25%

24%

C2

61%

18%

20%

DE

68%

17%

15%

Con

78%

10%

12%

Lab

40%

36%

24%

LD

44%

34%

22%

UKIP

91%

3%

7%

Plaid Cymru

69%

19%

12%

SNP

36%

35%

29%

Greens

41%

34%

25%

East Midlands

53%

24%

23%

East of England

61%

18%

21%

London

49%

35%

17%

North East

62%

16%

22%

North West

62%

18%

20%

Scotland

44%

32%

24%

South East

58%

16%

26%

South West

61%

25%

13%

Wales

58%

22%

20%

West Midlands

63%

14%

23%

Yorkshire & The Humber

58%

21%

21%

Remain voters

31%

39%

29%

No Bregrets…

Tags:
March 23, 2018 at 8:50 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Jacob Rees-Mogg on the transition:

“purgatory before we get into heaven”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Poll: Overwhelming Majority Say Get On With Brexit Poll: Overwhelming Majority Say Get On With Brexit
Mogg and 13 Other MPs Write to May Declaring Transition Deal “Completely Unacceptable” Mogg and 13 Other MPs Write to May Declaring Transition Deal “Completely Unacceptable”
Corbynistas Hold Boozy Victory Party as Moderates Vacate HQ Corbynistas Hold Boozy Victory Party as Moderates Vacate HQ
Gloria De Piero’s Office Manager Still In Job Despite Defecting to Tories Gloria De Piero’s Office Manager Still In Job Despite Defecting to Tories
Fake LibDem Newspaper Lies to Richmond and Twickenham Voters Fake LibDem Newspaper Lies to Richmond and Twickenham Voters
Inside the Freer Launch Inside the Freer Launch
Labour Head of Broadcast Now Working For BBC News Labour Head of Broadcast Now Working For BBC News
Owen Jones’ Viral Fake News Owen Jones’ Viral Fake News
Sunday Shows Highlights Sunday Shows Highlights
Jolyon’s Very Expensive Failed Vanity Cases Jolyon’s Very Expensive Failed Vanity Cases
OBR: Remaining Would Cost £500 Billion OBR: Remaining Would Cost £500 Billion
Bercow Says “Bollocks to Brexit” Bercow Says “Bollocks to Brexit”
‘ROAD TO BREXIT’ ‘ROAD TO BREXIT’
May Explains Why We Can’t Stay in Any Form of Customs Union May Explains Why We Can’t Stay in Any Form of Customs Union
Heywood and Robbins Blamed for Cabinet “Drift” Heywood and Robbins Blamed for Cabinet “Drift”
Barnier Adviser’s Late Night Flip Out Barnier Adviser’s Late Night Flip Out
Brexit Blocking Tory MEPs Defect to Juncker’s EPP Group Brexit Blocking Tory MEPs Defect to Juncker’s EPP Group
How Did Major’s Previous Brexit Interventions Work Out? How Did Major’s Previous Brexit Interventions Work Out?
Party Political Broadcast Follows Newsnight Party Political Broadcast Follows Newsnight