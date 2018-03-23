New Poll Shows Overwhelming Majority Want to Get On With Brexit

A new poll by BMG for Change Britain has found an overwhelming majority are in favour of getting on with Brexit. 57% agree that “the government should get on with implementing the result of the referendum to take Britain out of the EU and in doing so take back control of our borders, laws, money and trade”. Just 22% disagree. Bad news for the Best for Britain crowd, 31% of Remain voters now want us to get on with leaving…

Indeed, the poll finds those who agreed with getting on with Brexit outweighed those who disagreed across all ages, classes, regions and political parties:

Agree Disagree Total 57% 22% 21% Male 55% 25% 20% Female 59% 20% 22% 18-34 40% 29% 31% 35-54 53% 23% 24% 55+ 71% 17% 12% AB 53% 24% 23% C1 50% 25% 24% C2 61% 18% 20% DE 68% 17% 15% Con 78% 10% 12% Lab 40% 36% 24% LD 44% 34% 22% UKIP 91% 3% 7% Plaid Cymru 69% 19% 12% SNP 36% 35% 29% Greens 41% 34% 25% East Midlands 53% 24% 23% East of England 61% 18% 21% London 49% 35% 17% North East 62% 16% 22% North West 62% 18% 20% Scotland 44% 32% 24% South East 58% 16% 26% South West 61% 25% 13% Wales 58% 22% 20% West Midlands 63% 14% 23% Yorkshire & The Humber 58% 21% 21% Remain voters 31% 39% 29%

No Bregrets…