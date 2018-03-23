Greggs Westminster officially OPEN! pic.twitter.com/TM0QbmBrVr — Guido Fawkes (@GuidoFawkes) March 23, 2018

Greggs Westminster is officially open! The ribbon was cut with ceremonial aplomb by the Times’ Grant Tucker this morning. In a developing media storm, Guy News caught him on camera accepting a Greggs VIP gold card for his troublesm making him something of a pasty patsy. Crumbs…

