Corbyn Expresses “Sincere Regret” But Refuses to Apologise Over Anti-Semitic Mural

“In 2012 I made a general comment about the removal of public art on grounds of freedom of speech. My comment referred to the destruction of the mural “Man at the Crossroads” by Diego Rivera on the Rockefeller Center.

“That is in no way comparable with the mural in the original post. I sincerely regret that I did not look more closely at the image I was commenting on, the contents of which are deeply disturbing and anti- Semitic. I wholeheartedly support its removal.

“I am opposed to the production of anti-Semitic material of any kind. and the defence of free speech cannot be used as a justiﬁcation for the promotion of anti-Semitism in any form. That is a view I’ve

always held.”