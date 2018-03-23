Chuka’s Champagne Donor Toasts Brexit

A Remain-backing wine and champagne wholesaler that gave a £45,000 donation to Chuka Umunna is boasting about how its global business has been boosted by Brexit. Chuka flaunted his champagne socialist credentials by accepting the huge wedge from Farr Vintners this month. The company’s latest accounts boast:

“The fall in the value of Sterling against the US $ has resulted in a substantial increase in demand from both the Far East and the United States, which we believe will continue into the current year. Our sales to the Far East which are handled by our Hong Kong ofﬁce continue to be strong.”

Cheers!