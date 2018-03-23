Berger Asks Corbyn to Explain Comment Defending Anti-Semitic Mural

Labour MP Luciana Berger has contacted the Leader’s Office asking them to explain this Facebook comment purporting to show Jeremy Corbyn defending an anti-Semitic mural.

I asked the Leader’s Office for an explanation about this Facebook post first thing this morning. I’m still waiting for a response. pic.twitter.com/DL8ynBtES4 — Luciana Berger (@lucianaberger) March 23, 2018

The comment was reported by the JC a couple of years ago, but it appears his office again declined to comment. At the time of going to pixel Luciana still hasn’t had an answer. Surely Jezza can’t really have written that?

UPDATE: Corbyn’s spokesman says: “In 2012, Jeremy was responding to concerns about the removal of public art on grounds of freedom of speech. However, the mural was offensive, used antisemitic imagery, which has no place in our society, and it is right that it was removed”. So why did he post that comment? This is not good…