Jess Phillips Threatens to Quit Labour Over Treatment of Sexual Harassment Victim

Not enough attention has been given to Labour’s dire handling of their sexual harassment allegations. It emerged last night that Labour HQ tried to make Ava Etemadzadeh‏ face live questions from her alleged harasser Kelvin Hopkins. Jess Phillips is threatening to quit the party over it:

Still no word on how long these never-ending investigations are going to take…

Quote of the Day

Slightly concerning Russian foreign ministry spokesman quote claiming Boris is:

“poisoned with hatred and anger”

