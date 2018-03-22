Jess Phillips Threatens to Quit Labour Over Treatment of Sexual Harassment Victim

Not enough attention has been given to Labour’s dire handling of their sexual harassment allegations. It emerged last night that Labour HQ tried to make Ava Etemadzadeh‏ face live questions from her alleged harasser Kelvin Hopkins. Jess Phillips is threatening to quit the party over it:

I swear to god if this is true and I really hope it’s a misunderstanding. I will cut up my Labour party membership card. https://t.co/G9n29TNVmv — Jess Phillips (@jessphillips) March 21, 2018

Still no word on how long these never-ending investigations are going to take…