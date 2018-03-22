Corbyn Is Member of Second Anti-Semitic Facebook Group

Jeremy Corbyn told the launch of Labour’s local election campaign this morning that he will not delete his Facebook account: “Social media is a great way of communicating because our message doesn’t have to be moderated”. That’s one way of putting it.

Guido can reveal Corbyn is still a member of a second anti-Semitic Facebook group called “History of Palestine”. Here’s just a few examples of the vast amount of extremely anti-Semitic content regularly posted in the group. As of this morning he remains a member. Not much “moderation” going on, as Jezza would say…

To be a member of one anti-Semitic Facebook group could be considered misfortune, but two…

UPDATE: Corbyn has removed himself from the group following our story.