Cable Embarrassed as EU Leaders Deny Signing LibDem 2nd Referendum Statement

Oh dear. This morning the LibDems press released that eight EU prime ministers had agreed to back Vince Cable’s call for a second referendum:

Eight EU prime ministers support @vincecable call for new referendum on Brexit deal pic.twitter.com/3EQ4G3jly5 — John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) March 22, 2018

Except they hadn’t:

Pertaining to the LibDem press release issued today on Brexit: at the ALDE leaders meeting of 22 March no statement has been agreed upon or released.

— ALDE Party (@ALDEParty) March 22, 2018



The LibDems need some new hires quick.