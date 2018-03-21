Toggle navigation
Carry On Up the Commons: Pursglove’s Double Entendre
12:37 pm
PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions
11:55 am
Corbynistas Stitch Up Dan Jarvis
11:38 am
Farage Throws the Fish
9:41 am
View All
Now Owen in Trans Rights Fight With Trade Unionists and Top Corbyn Aide
Yesterday
Labour Head of Broadcast Now Working For BBC News
Labour Spent Hundreds of Thousands With Google, Amazon and Daily Mail Group
Fake Hat-Gate Claims Had Social Media Reach of Over 2 Million
View All
Mogg and 13 Other MPs Write to May Declaring Transition Deal “Completely Unacceptable”
8:17 am
Brexit Fish Throwing WILL Go Ahead
Yesterday
Juncker’s Gushing Congratulations to Putin
Yesterday
Scottish Tories and Brexiteers Kick Off Over Fishing Concession
View All
MPs Told: ‘Don’t Tell People Your Passwords’
Standard – Deliveroo Love In
49 Russian Twitter Trolls Sent Just 942 Tweets During Referendum
Matt Hancock: ‘I’m Sorry I’m Not the Prime Minister’
View All
Carry On Up the Commons: Pursglove’s Double Entendre
12:37 pm
Question Asked in Commons Chamber
Parliament Changed Mail Screening Provider Before Suspicious Package Wave
Putin Cackles as Watching Kremlin Activates Agent COB
View All
Tory Ex-Minister is Working for Oligarch Named as Corrupt by Russian Opposition Leader
Early Repairs to 500 UK Wind Turbines Will Cost Half a Billion
Piers Corbyn: “BBC Are Globalist Soros Nazi EU 4th Reich Fake News Filth”
Greenpeace Still Making Fake Wind Claims
View All
Carry On Up the Commons: Pursglove’s Double Entendre
12:37 pm
Farage Throws the Fish
9:41 am
WATCH: Fish Throwing LIVE
9:22 am
Cambridge Analytica Boss Considers Resigning
Yesterday
View All
WATCH: Fish Throwing LIVE
Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
Click to print (Opens in new window)
Tags:
Fishing
March 21, 2018 at 9:22 am
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Seen Elsewhere
Labour Moderates Who Stay Own It
| Stephen Daisley
Transition Deal Wins and Losses
|
CapX
Sky Bidder Comcast Worst Company in America
|
Guardian
Where’s the Backlash Over Immigration?
| Paul Goodman
SpAd School Lessons
| Sam Coates
Is It a Crime to Target Swing Voters?
|
ConWoman
Cambridge Analytica Offered £1m Bribe Sting
|
Times
Telford Shows How Authorities Fail Victims
|
New Statesman
Alt-Left Hit By Facebook’s Algo Change
|
Wired
Why We Still Need Austerity
|
Comment Central
Capitalism is on a Knife Edge
| Charlotte Pickles
They Said Brexit Progress Was Impossible
| Henry Newman
Labour Moderates at Breaking Point
| Rachel Sylvester
Scottish MPs’ Chief Whip Showdown
|
PoliticsHome
Putin’s Sinister Threats and Lies
| Boris Johnson
Search
Tip offs:
0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com
Quote of the Day
Jacob Rees-Mogg on the transition:
“purgatory before we get into heaven”
Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
Click to print (Opens in new window)
Sponsors
Guidogram: Sign up
SIGN UP
Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Mogg and 13 Other MPs Write to May Declaring Transition Deal “Completely Unacceptable”
Corbynistas Hold Boozy Victory Party as Moderates Vacate HQ
Gloria De Piero’s Office Manager Still In Job Despite Defecting to Tories
Fake LibDem Newspaper Lies to Richmond and Twickenham Voters
Inside the Freer Launch
Labour Head of Broadcast Now Working For BBC News
Owen Jones’ Viral Fake News
Sunday Shows Highlights
Young Conservatives Relaunch
Guardian U-Turns to Take Seumas’ Line
Now Starmer Abandons Jezza Over Russia
Watch: May Fist Bump Rockstar Remix
Dodgy Tweets of
RT
Man on Question Time
Man Pops Question in Commons Chamber
Milne Defended Kremlin After Opposition Leader’s Murder
Parliament Changed Mail Provider Before Suspicious Package Wave
Williamson to Russia: Shut Up and Go Away
Jezza’s Russian Revisionism After Shad Cab Split
Seumas Sticks to Line: Refuses to Condemn Russia
Bercow Recuses Himself from Bullying Investigation
Published by Global & General Nominees Limited
All Rights Reserved © 2004-2018.
Privacy Policy
/
Advertise on Guido
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.