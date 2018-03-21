Vaz Investigation is Back On

Good news, Vaz’s amazing recovery in health since the investigation was suspended has led the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards to re-open the investigation. Rumour is the Commissioner arranged an independent medical evaluation…

Guido revealed how Vaz was spotted opening a swimming pool, attending council meetings, an APPG and a music gig in Leicester. In December Guido asked what had happened to the Standards Commissioner’s investigation into Keith Vaz. The “suspension for medical reasons” had become embarrassing for the parliamentary authorities…