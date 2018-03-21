Boys Jobs: 85% of Downing Street SpAds Are Men

Guido can reveal the latest updated version of our ever popular SpAd List. Our analysis of the data reveals there is an incredible gender gap in Number 10. Of the 39 Downing Street SpAds a mere 6 are women, a meagre 15%. This is a significantly worse figure than across the rest of government. Being a Downing Street SpAd is it seems 85% a boy’s job…

Overall Guido counts 95 SpAds, 23 of which are women, that’s 24%, better than in Number 10 though not that impressive. Back in October Theresa May announced a “new drive” on gender equality in the workplace, “calling on companies to take steps to improve workplace equality”. There are more Johns and James’ working in Number 10 than there are women…