Corbynistas Stitch Up Dan Jarvis

The Corbynistas on Labour’s NEC have royally stitched up Dan Jarvis, ruling that he cannot remain as an MP if he becomes South Yorkshire mayor. Jarvis threw his hat in for the role a couple of months back, tacitly supported by the regional Labour office. He has been lobbying to become mayor of the whole of Yorkshire, a non-existent position that Sajid Javid keeps ruling out. As one Labour source put it: Dan is running for a role he doesn’t want in the hope of getting a different job that doesn’t exist, while aiming to keep his current job, which he now cannot do”.

Former Labour minister Richard Caborn also wanted the job – Guido hears he was kept off the shortlist last month after being grilled by the NEC over his dodgy lobbying past, including the time he was banned from parliament. The other candidate to make the final two is Ben Curran, a Corbyn-friendly councillor who says he will be a a “Mayor for the many”. If Action Dan wins the nomination on Friday, will he quit as an MP or withdraw from the mayoralty race?

March 21, 2018 at 11:38 am



Jacob Rees-Mogg on the transition:

"purgatory before we get into heaven"

