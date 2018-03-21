Carry On Up the Commons: Pursglove’s Double Entendre

Tory MP Tom Pursglove says to Mrs May: “Perhaps if she’s around later I might be able to give one to her.”
After much laughter she replies: “Well, I’m very happy to say to my honourable friend that if he’d like to come and see me later…”
He was talking about coffee cups…