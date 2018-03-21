£1.75m-a-Year Snob Lineker Mocks “Slimey, Smelly” Fishermen

Gary Lineker’s mask slips once again – the £1.75 million-a-year BBC presenter reveals his contempt for hard-working fishermen as he dubs skipper Aaron Brown “slimey” and “slippery”. Trust a snob like Gary to go the full Geldof.

March 21, 2018



