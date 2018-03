Westminster voting intention: CON: 44% (+1)

LAB: 41% (-1)

LDEM: 8% (+1)

GRN: 2% (-1)

UKIP: 1% (-1) <- new low via @ICMResearch, 16 – 18 Mar — Britain Elects (@britainelects) March 20, 2018

UKIP look done, and another poll putting the Tories ahead of Labour…