Now Owen in Trans Rights Fight With Trade Unionists and Top Corbyn Aide

A couple of weeks back Guido told how Owen Jones had made himself extremely unpopular with female Guardian colleagues for mansplaining about all-women shortlists. Owen may not care what feminists like Hadley Freeman think, but now it seems his brocialist agitating is causing issues with Team Corbyn. Since Jones cynically betrayed Corbyn before the general election he has had to go crawling back. The Leader’s Office doesn’t fully trust him – understandably – though they have been enjoying his attempts to over-compensate, most recently evident when Owen spread fake news about Newsnight over the weekend. However, Jones’ campaigning on the trans issue has put him at odds with top Corbyn aide Andrew Murray. James Kirkup reports that Jones’ enemies in the trans war, the feminist group ‘A Women’s Place’, are run by trade unionists who have Murray’s backing. Murray is quoted as saying: “This attempt to silence women’s voices does a disservice to us all”. Murray is a proper Corbyn player, a decades-long ally of Seumas Milne, considerably more trusted by Team Jezza, and Owen has got on the wrong side of him. Murray is also an old Stalinist – watch out for ice picks…

Max Mosley tells the Guardian it is

“perfectly legitimate to offer immigrants financial inducements to go home”

