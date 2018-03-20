There’s a picket outside @UKLabour HQ ahead of NEC meeting – they are chanting “McNicol’s gone, now it’s time for the rest of them”. Sickening to see people attacking defenseless, hard working Labour staff at the place where they work. pic.twitter.com/TC8EOpTbVb — Lewis Addlington-Lee (@Lewis_ALee) March 20, 2018

The scene outside Labour HQ ahead of today’s NEC general secretary meeting: Jackie ‘Jews financed the slave trade’ Walker and comrades are outside chanting “McNicol’s gone, now it’s time for the rest of them”. Yesterday the departures of Governance Director John Stolliday, PLP secretary Dan Simpson, Patrick Heneghan, Tracey Allen, Julie Lawrence, Neil Fleming, Emilie Oldknow and Simon Jackson were confirmed. The takeover is nearly complete…