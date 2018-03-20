Corbynistas Hold Boozy Victory Party as Moderates Vacate HQ

As moderate staff resigned their jobs at Labour HQ and Jennie Formby replaced Iain McNicol as General Secretary last night, leading Corbynistas celebrated seizing control at a boozy victory party at the Two Chairmen pub. The guestlist for the private upstairs room was a who’s who of the hard-left. Diane Abbott was one of the first to arrive and stayed for hours, she was followed shortly afterwards by Seumas Milne, who as ever spent most of the night on the phone, and Emily Thornberry, who spent most of it chain smoking outside. They were joined later on by Len McCluskey, the father of Formby’s child, then Richard Burgon, Dawn Butler, the disgraced Ian Lavery, and a host of Leader’s Office aides including Corbyn’s spokesman James Schneider. John McDonnell turned up late. The bash was organised by Jezza’s fixer Karie Murphy. Guido didn’t spot withdrawn candidate Jon Lansman – perhaps he was NFI. The night the Corbynistas took full control, toasted with Peronis as their comrades at Labour HQ lost their jobs…

Tags: ,
People:
March 20, 2018 at 11:51 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Jacob Rees-Mogg on the transition:

“purgatory before we get into heaven”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Inside the Freer Launch Inside the Freer Launch
Labour Head of Broadcast Now Working For BBC News Labour Head of Broadcast Now Working For BBC News
Owen Jones’ Viral Fake News Owen Jones’ Viral Fake News
Sunday Shows Highlights Sunday Shows Highlights
Young Conservatives Relaunch Young Conservatives Relaunch
Guardian U-Turns to Take Seumas’ Line Guardian U-Turns to Take Seumas’ Line
Now Starmer Abandons Jezza Over Russia Now Starmer Abandons Jezza Over Russia
Watch: May Fist Bump Rockstar Remix Watch: May Fist Bump Rockstar Remix
Dodgy Tweets of RT Man on Question Time Dodgy Tweets of RT Man on Question Time
Man Pops Question in Commons Chamber Man Pops Question in Commons Chamber
Milne Defended Kremlin After Opposition Leader’s Murder Milne Defended Kremlin After Opposition Leader’s Murder
Parliament Changed Mail Provider Before Suspicious Package Wave Parliament Changed Mail Provider Before Suspicious Package Wave
Williamson to Russia: Shut Up and Go Away Williamson to Russia: Shut Up and Go Away
Jezza’s Russian Revisionism After Shad Cab Split Jezza’s Russian Revisionism After Shad Cab Split
Seumas Sticks to Line: Refuses to Condemn Russia Seumas Sticks to Line: Refuses to Condemn Russia
Bercow Recuses Himself from Bullying Investigation Bercow Recuses Himself from Bullying Investigation
Chris Williamson Puts Morning Star in PMQs Shot Chris Williamson Puts Morning Star in PMQs Shot
Putin’s Expansion Into Ukraine Not Unprovoked Putin’s Expansion Into Ukraine Not Unprovoked
Greggs Westminster Update Greggs Westminster Update
Labour Scaremongering Over Free School Meals Labour Scaremongering Over Free School Meals