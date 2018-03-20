Corbynistas Hold Boozy Victory Party as Moderates Vacate HQ

As moderate staff resigned their jobs at Labour HQ and Jennie Formby replaced Iain McNicol as General Secretary last night, leading Corbynistas celebrated seizing control at a boozy victory party at the Two Chairmen pub. The guestlist for the private upstairs room was a who’s who of the hard-left. Diane Abbott was one of the first to arrive and stayed for hours, she was followed shortly afterwards by Seumas Milne, who as ever spent most of the night on the phone, and Emily Thornberry, who spent most of it chain smoking outside. They were joined later on by Len McCluskey, the father of Formby’s child, then Richard Burgon, Dawn Butler, the disgraced Ian Lavery, and a host of Leader’s Office aides including Corbyn’s spokesman James Schneider. John McDonnell turned up late. The bash was organised by Jezza’s fixer Karie Murphy. Guido didn’t spot withdrawn candidate Jon Lansman – perhaps he was NFI. The night the Corbynistas took full control, toasted with Peronis as their comrades at Labour HQ lost their jobs…