Brexit Fish Throwing WILL Go Ahead

Breaking fish throwing news from Fishing for Leave:

The ﬁshing boat Holladays R8 will pass through Tower Bridge at 0800 WEDNESDAY 21 MARCH and sail upriver before tying up at Embankment pier 0830. Where there will then be a press conference with the chairman of the ERG, Jacob Rees-Mogg, MP, and other Conservative MPs with ﬁshing constituencies.

The Holladays will then sail with Craig McKinley, MP, and Ross Thompson, MP, and set off again and pass parliament, where she will symbolically dump fish in protest at the British fishing industry being trapped and subjected to another 21 months of the inept Common Fisheries Policy which could see much of the UK ﬂeet put out of business.