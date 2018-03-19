Transition Deal: Good News and Bad News

The good news:

Transition ends New Year’s Eve 2020, three months earlier than expected

Britain will be able to negotiate, sign and ratify trade deals during the transition period

Gibraltar explicitly in the deal

International agreements / EU trade deals to continue during transition

joint committee to make sure both sides act in good faith during transition

death of EU’s punishment clause

agreement on financial settlement locked in

The less good news for the government:

We only get to “consult” on fishing during the year of 2020

“Full regulatory alignment” backstop in Northern Ireland must form part of the legal text

Climbdown on letting new EU citizens arriving during transition have identical rights as before

Most Tory Brexiteers will be on board, the fishing result could have been better but this is another step towards Brexit…