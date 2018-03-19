Transition Deal: Good News and Bad News

The good news:

  • Transition ends New Year’s Eve 2020, three months earlier than expected
  • Britain will be able to negotiate, sign and ratify trade deals during the transition period
  • Gibraltar explicitly in the deal
  • International agreements / EU trade deals to continue during transition
  • joint committee to make sure both sides act in good faith during transition
  • death of EU’s punishment clause
  • agreement on financial settlement locked in

The less good news for the government:

  • We only get to “consult” on fishing during the year of 2020
  • “Full regulatory alignment” backstop in Northern Ireland must form part of the legal text
  • Climbdown on letting new EU citizens arriving during transition have identical rights as before

Most Tory Brexiteers will be on board, the fishing result could have been better but this is another step towards Brexit…

Tags:
March 19, 2018 at 12:19 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Torsten Bell sums up the speech:

“So basically Theresa May saying she’ll do as soft a Brexit as she can outside single market and customs union – but will leave a future Prime Minister free to go all hard brexit if they fancy it.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Sunday Shows Highlights Sunday Shows Highlights
Jolyon’s Very Expensive Failed Vanity Cases Jolyon’s Very Expensive Failed Vanity Cases
OBR: Remaining Would Cost £500 Billion OBR: Remaining Would Cost £500 Billion
Bercow Says “Bollocks to Brexit” Bercow Says “Bollocks to Brexit”
‘ROAD TO BREXIT’ ‘ROAD TO BREXIT’
May Explains Why We Can’t Stay in Any Form of Customs Union May Explains Why We Can’t Stay in Any Form of Customs Union
Heywood and Robbins Blamed for Cabinet “Drift” Heywood and Robbins Blamed for Cabinet “Drift”
Barnier Adviser’s Late Night Flip Out Barnier Adviser’s Late Night Flip Out
Brexit Blocking Tory MEPs Defect to Juncker’s EPP Group Brexit Blocking Tory MEPs Defect to Juncker’s EPP Group
How Did Major’s Previous Brexit Interventions Work Out? How Did Major’s Previous Brexit Interventions Work Out?
Party Political Broadcast Follows Newsnight Party Political Broadcast Follows Newsnight
Even Remainers Think BBC Is Anti-Brexit Even Remainers Think BBC Is Anti-Brexit
Cabinet Sub-Committee Committed to Divergence and Taking Back Control of Laws Cabinet Sub-Committee Committed to Divergence and Taking Back Control of Laws
No Facebook Engagement Drop Off Seen Here No Facebook Engagement Drop Off Seen Here
Leadsom Contacts Police Over Brexit Death Threat Leadsom Contacts Police Over Brexit Death Threat
Mogg vs Faisal Mogg vs Faisal
Remain Loons Send Death Threat to 80-Year-Old Brexiteer Remain Loons Send Death Threat to 80-Year-Old Brexiteer
Tory MPs Kicking Off Over Plot to Keep Us in Customs Union Tory MPs Kicking Off Over Plot to Keep Us in Customs Union
Heywood Hits Back Heywood Hits Back