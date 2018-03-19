Exitism: Labour HQ Departures Ahead of Formby

Ahead of the appointment of Jennie Formby as the Labour Party’s general-secretary, some long-standing HQ staff are jumping before they are pushed out. Exitism from the party by long-standing moderate activists is also on the rise as the once entryist crypto-commies and toytown trots are welcomed into the party by Corbyn…

John Stolliday, Director of Governance and Legal is off, as the ‘compliance unit’ boss he will be quitting before he inevitably gets pushed out. The PLP secretary Dan Simpson is also quitting. Along with the outgoing general secretary Iain McNicol; Patrick Heneghan,Tracey Allen, Julie Lawrence, Neil Fleming and Emilie Oldknow are going.

Most will be gone after the May local elections. If Chuka is going to launch his centre party he’ll have some experienced operators available to hire…

UPDATE: Simon Jackson, Labour’s Director of Policy And Research, has quit today.