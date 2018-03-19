2017 Election Spending: Tories, Labour, Greens, Remainers Under Investigation

New Electoral Commission figures… the Tories spent £7.5 million more than Labour last June and still lost their majority:
Conservatives: £18,565,102
Labour: £11,003,980
LibDems: £6,788,316
SNP: £1,623,127
Green Party: £299,352
Women’s Equality Party: £285,662
UKIP: £273,104
The Tories, Labour and Greens are under investigation for submitting spending returns that were missing invoices and for submitting potentially inaccurate statements of payments made. Remoaners Best for Britain are under investigation for submitting a spending return that was missing invoices and not returning a £25,000 donation from an impermissible donor…