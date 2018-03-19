2017 Election Spending: Tories, Labour, Greens, Remainers Under Investigation

New Electoral Commission figures… the Tories spent £7.5 million more than Labour last June and still lost their majority:

Conservatives: £18,565,102

Labour: £11,003,980

LibDems: £6,788,316

SNP: £1,623,127

Green Party: £299,352

Women’s Equality Party: £285,662

UKIP: £273,104

The Tories, Labour and Greens are under investigation for submitting spending returns that were missing invoices and for submitting potentially inaccurate statements of payments made. Remoaners Best for Britain are under investigation for submitting a spending return that was missing invoices and not returning a £25,000 donation from an impermissible donor…

Tory MP Douglas Ross on the fishing section of the transition deal:

"it would be easier to get someone to drink a pint of cold sick than to try to sell this as a success"

