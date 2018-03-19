2017 Election Spending: Tories, Labour, Greens, Remainers Under Investigation

New Electoral Commission figures… the Tories spent £7.5 million more than Labour last June and still lost their majority:

Conservatives: £18,565,102 Labour: £11,003,980 LibDems: £6,788,316 SNP: £1,623,127 Green Party: £299,352 Women’s Equality Party: £285,662 UKIP: £273,104

The Tories, Labour and Greens are under investigation for submitting spending returns that were missing invoices and for submitting potentially inaccurate statements of payments made. Remoaners Best for Britain are under investigation for submitting a spending return that was missing invoices and not returning a £25,000 donation from an impermissible donor…